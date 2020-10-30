Death of 36-year-old from Mistawasis First Nation being investigated as homicide

RCMP are investigating the death of a man from a First Nation north of Saskatoon, after paramedics found him dead outside of a home on the reserve.

First responders near Shellbrook, Sask., responded to a call about an unconscious man who was found outside a home on the Mistawasis First Nation, roughly 115 kilometres north of Saskatoon, just before 9 p.m. CST Tuesday.

Paramedics pronounced Troy Watson, 36, dead upon arrival.

The local RCMP detachment secured the scene and requested further resources from the Saskatchewan RCMP major crimes unit north, forensic services from RCMP detachments in Prince Albert and Tisdale and the Saskatchewan's Coroner's service.

Early information led to Watson's death being investigated as a homicide. Saskatchewan RCMP's major crimes unit north has taken, police say.

An autopsy is scheduled to take place some time Thursday.

Anyone who may have been in touch with Watson at all on Tuesday, or may have helpful information for investigators, is asked to call the Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606, or Crime Stoppers at 180--222-8477 or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.

Residents of Mistawasis First Nation can expect to see an increased police presence in the area in the meantime, police said.

More from CBC News: