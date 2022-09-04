Sask. RCMP issue dangerous persons alert after multiple stabbings in James Smith Cree Nation

Melfort RCMP have issued a province-wide Dangerous Persons Alert after several calls of stabbings in the James Smith Cree Nation.

In the alert issued at 8:20 a.m. CT Sunday, they said two male suspects are believed to be in a black Nissan Rogue with Saskatchewan licence plate 119 MPI. As the suspects may have access to a vehicle, the RCMP have expanded the alert provincewide.

RCMP are identifying the suspects as Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson.

Damien Sanderson is described as being five foot seven inches, weighing 155 pounds. with black hair and brown eyes.

Myles Sanderson is listed as being six foot and one inch tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Residents in the area are being advised to seek shelter immediately and to shelter in place. RCMP said residents should be careful about allowing others into their home and to not leave a secure location.

Three STARS air ambulances from Saskatoon and Regina were sent to the scene of the stabbings between 6:01 and 6:49 a.m.

Residents in the James Smith area are also being advised to not approach suspicious persons and to not pick up hitchhikers.

Instead, the RCMP said they should report suspicious persons, emergencies or information to 911.

They are also being asked to not share the locations of police.