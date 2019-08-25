Saskatchewan Rattlers playing for first in CEBL championship game

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are playing for first in the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship game on Sunday.

They'll be up against the Hamilton Honey Badgers, with tipoff at 4 p.m. CST. You can watch the game live streamed on CBC Sports .

The Rattlers won 85-83 against the second-seeded Edmonton Stingers in Saturday's semifinal, while the fourth-ranked Honey Badgers won against the league-leading Niagara River Lions.

All games are played at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.

The Saskatchewan Rattlers are hosting CEBL's first championship weekend. The event, which includes a street festival in downtown Saskatoon, wraps up on Sunday.