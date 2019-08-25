Saskatchewan Rattlers playing for first in CEBL championship game
The Saskatchewan Rattlers are playing for first in the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship game on Sunday.
Rattlers beat second-seeded Edmonton Stingers in Saturday's semifinal
The Saskatchewan Rattlers are playing for first in the Canadian Elite Basketball League championship game on Sunday.
They'll be up against the Hamilton Honey Badgers, with tipoff at 4 p.m. CST. You can watch the game live streamed on CBC Sports.
The Rattlers won 85-83 against the second-seeded Edmonton Stingers in Saturday's semifinal, while the fourth-ranked Honey Badgers won against the league-leading Niagara River Lions.
All games are played at the Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.
The Saskatchewan Rattlers are hosting CEBL's first championship weekend. The event, which includes a street festival in downtown Saskatoon, wraps up on Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.