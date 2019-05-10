Saskatchewan Rattlers' 'high-flying' debut wins over former university player

A long-time Saskatoon basketball follower says he tried to not have any expectations going into the debut of the Saskatchewan Rattlers professional basketball team and found the product "really exciting."

Mike Tanton was one of the more than 3,300 fans who watched the Rattlers lose their Canadian Elite Basketball League opener 99-97 to the Niagara River Lions at SaskTel Centre Thursday night. He said the atmosphere was "really, really good."

"It started off a little tentative and stuff, right? I think it was like an awkward first date almost," he said.

"Right off the hop, though, they came out firing and shot a three, got fouled, hit a four-point play right off the hop and I think that kind of broke the ice."

Tanton, who played basketball for the University of Saskatchewan Huskies, said it was interesting to see elite players and how the game is played at their level.

He said he saw "high-flying" basketball that "a lot of people really like," comparing it to the style of the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

"They like to see people getting up and down the court, some dunks, lots of threes, that kind of stuff," he said.

Local product Michael Linklater, another former Huskie who Tanton calls a family friend, saw a little more than two minutes of action, sunk the only shot he attempted and collected two rebounds. Tanton said Linklater made an impression.

"The crowd went wild when the hometown boy got on the court," he said. "So I think as their games continue to progress and Mike's time will continue to go up, I think people are really going to get into it."

Tanton said that because they were seated on the opposition side of the arena, his young son ended up high-fiving members of the River Lions as they were leaving the court.

He said his son's response to the game was a good signal.

"You know, that's kind of a telltale sign is if all age groups can get into whatever it is that you're watching," he said.

Tanton said the local basketball community has definitely taken notice of the Rattlers.

"You know what? I was busy shaking hands and high-fiving so many basketball people," he said. "The basketball community has really come out in full and I think that they're really excited that there's professional basketball back in the city."

Tanton said he isn't sure what the average attendance will need to be to make the franchise work, but that filling up the lower bowl of SaskTel Centre would be a fair target for the team.

The Rattlers had a chance to win the game on the final shot, but Alex Campbell's last-second three-point attempt bounced off the rim.

Tavrion Dawson, a forward from Harbour City, California, led the Rattlers' attack with 29 points.

The Rattlers play their next game Saturday night in Guelph.

Their next home game is Thursday versus Hamilton.