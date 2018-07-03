From free to $50: Saskatchewan provincial courts add new fees

Filing a counterclaim in small claims court used to be free in Saskatchewan. Now it's one of a slew of things at provincial court with new or increased fees effective July 1.

A counterclaim, which was free, now costs $50.

The province's two small claim courts, located in Regina and Saskatoon, now charge $50 for services that were previously free, such as issuing a notice of a third party claim or filing a reply to a claim (which the province made necessary for all defendants to do as of November 2017).

The largest of the 15 fee changes is a $100 charge across the board to get a form summoning someone to attend court to respond to a claim against them. Previously it cost from $20 to $100. The complainant is still responsible for giving the defendant that form.

Photocopies from provincial court are also more expensive, costing $1 per page from $0.50.

People with low incomes are able to obtain fee waiver certificates, Justice Minister Don Morgan said in a news release.

He said the review his ministry undertook into provincial court's fees for service gave consideration to not restricting people's access to court.

This is the first regulatory change to provincial court fees since 1988, but fees have been revised over the years. The province said fees had not kept up with the cost of operating the courts and the new charges are in line with the cost of providing the service.

The new fees are expected to give the province an additional revenue of $294,500 in this budget year.

All the fee changes: