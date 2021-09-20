Sask. program requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination for range of activities, locations kicks in today

Saskatchewan residents must now show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or a negative COVID test result, to enter some businesses and event venues.

The program is meant to encourage those who are eligible but unvaccinated to finally get their shots. The program, which came into effect Friday, applies to a varied but not comprehensive swath of activities and locations, including:

Restaurants (indoor dining only).

Nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed establishments.

Event and entertainment venues, including conference centres, casinos, movie theatres, concert venues, live-music venues, museums and indoor facilities hosting ticketed sporting events.

Indoor fitness centres and gyms.

The government will not require proof of vaccination for the following:

Retail businesses, including grocery stores.

Places of worship.

Fast-food restaurants offering takeout and delivery.

Health-care services, professional services or personal services.

Hotels or other lodging.

Facilities hosting non-ticketed amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and recreational leagues.

Business meetings and places of business closed to the general public, unless otherwise directed by the business or employer.

Private gatherings held at an indoor public residence.

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the proof of vaccination or negative test requirements.

Public service employees were also required to provide proof of vaccination by Oct. 1 or provide a negative COVID-19 test result at least every seven days. The testing requirement also applies to employees who have only received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of vaccination is also now required for all Saskatchewan Health Authority employees.

People can access their medical history on the eHealth website, which includes a downloadable vaccination status QR code that can then be used with the province's SK Vaccine Wallet app to easily display one's vaccination status.

For those who don't have a phone, computer or printer, the Ministry of Health says other options can be considered for proof of COVID-19 vaccination:

A wallet card or earlier version of your MySaskHealthRecord COVID-19 vaccine certificate.

A COVID-19 vaccine printout from Saskatchewan Health Authority Public Health.

People who don't have their wallet card can call their local public health office and request a printout of their vaccination record.

Testing

People who don't show proof of vaccination can present a negative COVID-19 test result from within the last 72 hours.

They must pay for the test themselves, the province has said.

A self-administered take-home rapid antigen test won't be accepted as valid proof of negative COVID-19 results.