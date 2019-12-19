Sask. privacy commissioner to examine LifeLabs data breach

The Office of the Information and Privacy Commissioner (IPC) will be investigating a data breach that affected about 93,000 people in Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, the IPC said it would be looking into what led up to the breach and how it could have been prevented.

On Dec. 13, LifeLabs, a provider of medical laboratory testing services, told the privacy commissioner there had been a cyberattack on their computer systems in October.

The commissioner said information including health card numbers, lab tests and addresses may have been accessed.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will also be reviewing how the incident happened, and will provide any support needed to the company to protect patient information.

The authority apologized to any patients who have been affected.

LifeLabs has said it made a payment to criminals to retrieve the information. It's not known where the attack originated or who was responsible. Patients in Ontario and B.C. were also affected.

The company has been in Saskatchewan since 2016.

LifeLabs has set up a dedicated phone line for anyone searching for more information at 1-888-918-0467.

The Office of the Privacy Commissioner also said it will accept complaints from anyone who is involved in the data breach.