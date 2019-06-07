Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has highest approval rating in the country: new poll
Two-thirds of Saskatchewan voters approve of the job Scott Moe is doing as premier
Saskatchewan's Scott Moe remains the most popular premier in Canada, according to a new Angus Reid poll.
Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Saskatchewan voters approve of Moe. That is six points higher than last quarter.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault is next with a 62 per cent approval rating.
Newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney (61 per cent) and New Brunswick's premier Blaine Higgs (53 per cent) round out the top four. All four are conservative leaders who are feuding with the federal Liberals and all have been in office less than two years.
Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has the lowest approval rating with just 16 per cent followed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at 36 per cent.
Moe's predecessor, Brad Wall, was consistently one of the most popular premiers in the country during his 11-year tenure.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.