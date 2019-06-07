Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe has highest approval rating in the country: new poll

Saskatchewan's Scott Moe remains the most popular premier in Canada, according to a new Angus Reid poll.

Nearly two-thirds (65 per cent) of Saskatchewan voters approve of Moe. That is six points higher than last quarter.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is next with a 62 per cent approval rating.

Scott More tops all premiers in the latest Angus Reid poll with an approval rating of 65 per cent. (Angus Reid Institute)

Newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney (61 per cent) and New Brunswick's premier Blaine Higgs (53 per cent) round out the top four. All four are conservative leaders who are feuding with the federal Liberals and all have been in office less than two years.

Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil has the lowest approval rating with just 16 per cent followed by Ontario Premier Doug Ford at 36 per cent.

Moe's predecessor, Brad Wall, was consistently one of the most popular premiers in the country during his 11-year tenure.