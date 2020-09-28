Sask. Premier to launch provincial election campaign Tuesday

Premier Scott Moe confirmed today the campaign for the 2020 provincial election will officially begin on Tuesday.

Although the election date of Oct. 26 has already been set, the official campaign has not been launched.

Moe said he plans to drop the writ on Tuesday. In order to do so, he must make the request to Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty.

"The official writ period will be as short as possible," said Moe at a news conference in Saskatoon.

By law, Saskatchewan's electoral period is a maximum of 34 days and a minimum of 27. With the election day already set, Moe had until Wednesday to launch the campaign.

Asked why the campaign period would be on the shorter side, he replied, "why not?"

Moe said he expects COVID-19 and the economy to be election issues.