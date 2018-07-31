Saskatchewan Polytechnic to temporarily reopen gyms on three campuses

Saskatchewan Polytechnic will temporarily reopen gyms at three campuses across the province while administration works out a long-term plan.

In June, the school announced it would be shutting down its athletics program and laying off seven employees. The move meant its competitive sports teams would be discontinued and the doors to its gyms would be closed.

At the time, the institution's provost said the gyms were closing because administration was worried about equipment being stolen from the unsupervised rooms.

The school has now reversed its decisions, stating that the gyms will be open on a temporary basis.

The school said it was speaking to students, faculty and staff to come up with a solution.

Many students said they were surprised and disappointed with the news that the athletics program was being cancelled in favour of a new "wellness approach" from the school.

The gyms will be reopening August 8.