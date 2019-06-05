Sask. Polytechnic employees suspended over proof-of-vaccination policy, mass email from 17 union members says

Employees at Saskatchewan Polytechnic have been suspended without pay for failing to disclose their COVID-19 vaccination status under the school's proof-of-vaccination policy, according to a mass email obtained by CBC News.

The letter, sent to over 300 employees of the technical school on Monday, was signed by 17 union members who said they are "being discriminated against, coerced and intimidated by management and left hung out to dry by their unions."

The group said requiring employees to share their vaccination status is "heinous when it is required in order to keep your job" and a violation of people's medical privacy.

"Whether you think someone should be vaccinated or not should not even play a role in this issue," the letter says.

It accused two unions of failing to defend members "against an illegal action that is not even part of the collective agreement, when in the past they have had no issue defending members that have stolen time or property from the school or those who have chosen to drink or do drugs on the job."

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said in a Wednesday statement that it would not divulge any details about the allegations of suspensions.

"Out of respect for employees, we do not share positions, departments or programs impacted. We also will not share personal information regarding vaccination status," the statement said.

The Saskatchewan Polytechnic Faculty Association represents approximately 1,320 employees at the school. The union's president, Bill Grosskleg, said it strongly supports full vaccination.

The faculty association has sought legal advice and will continue to represent members negatively affected by any employment decisions made by the school, Grosskleg said.

"Each situation has its own set of circumstances," he said, noting that the union would not comment on individual situations. "The SPFA recognizes and accepts that not every member has the same perspective around vaccinations."

The other union mentioned in the letter — the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees' Union — represents about 750 workers at the school.

Debbie Zawada-Wiebe, the chair of the union's professional services bargaining unit at Saskatchewan Polytechnic, said it expects the school to make accommodations for employees who qualify for a religious or medical exemption.

"Each set of circumstances is unique and requires individual review," Zawada-Wiebe said. "We will advocate for our members if our employer is unreasonable in the application of their vaccination policy. SGEU is committed to supporting our membership."

The school has said it will make accommodations for people who need vaccination exemptions, provided they have documentation.

Twice weekly rapid testing required

Saskatchewan Polytechnic has campuses in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, Regina and Saskatoon.

According to the policy outlined on the school's website, students and staff were to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 17 and a second dose by Oct. 22 if they wanted to be on campus.

They were also asked to self-declare their vaccination status. Randomly selected individuals would be asked to provide proof of vaccination.

Those who were not fully vaccinated were required to undergo rapid testing, at the school's expense, twice a week as of Oct. 25.

"We take the responsibility to protect the health and safety of students and employees on our campus very seriously," the school's website says.

Beyond barring access to campus, the website did not specify what would happen to employees who decline to be tested.

'Everyone is entitled to their opinion'

Tuesday's email was one of a number of mass emails that were improperly distributed over a 24-hour period through the school's email servers, according to Cheryl Schmitz, Saskatchewan Polytechnic's chief financial officer and vice-president of administrative services.

"Although everyone is entitled to their opinion, the use of Sask Polytech resources to distribute these opinions is prohibited," Schmitz wrote in a Tuesday followup email that was obtained by CBC News.

The 17-member group's letter was sent just a few days after the most recent COVID-19 update posted to Saskatchewan Polytechnic's website. The school reemphasized that by Jan. 3, 2022, all students and employees will need to be fully vaccinated. As of that date, rapid tests will no longer be accepted as a substitute, the school says.

"Requiring Sask Polytech students and employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, even if they are currently working or learning remotely, sets the stage to welcome more students and employees to campus for winter 2022," according to the update.