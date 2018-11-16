Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate recaptured after escape

A man who went missing from a federal prison in Prince Albert this week has been re-arrested.

On Wednesday, Edward Daniel Ross was discovered absent from Saskatchewan Penitentiary's minimum security unit. Officials noticed Ross was missing when staff were doing their nighttime count.

He was arrested by Prince Albert police Thursday afternoon.

Ross is serving a three-year, 11-month sentence at the prison for uttering threats, forcible confinement, disguise with intent and breaking and entering.

Correctional Service Canada is investigating the incident.