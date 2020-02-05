Coroner's inquest set for 1 of 2 Sask. Pen inmate deaths on same day

What happened at Saskatchewan Penitentiary on June 7, 2017, will remain the subject of public attention for at least a couple more months.

Shortly after midnight that day, inmate Tyler Vandewater fatally stabbed his cellmate Chris Van Camp, a Prince Albert Court of Queen's Bench trial heard earlier this week.

Now the Saskatchewan Coroner's Service has confirmed that another prisoner who died only hours after Van Camp will be the subject of a public coroner's inquest.

The death of 44-year-old Daniel Tokarchuk was recently added to the coroners service's 2020 inquest schedule. The purpose of inquests is to flesh out the circumstances of a person's death and offer recommendations on how to prevent similar deaths. Inquests into the death of people who die in the custody of a prison or jail are mandatory.

"The offender was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4:24 a.m.," a release about Tokarchuk from Correctional Service Canada (CSC) stated at the time.

More recently, CSC declined to confirm to CBC News whether Tokarchuk died of natural causes.

DanielTokarchuk died while serving his sentence in Saskatchewan Penitentiary under circumstances that remain unclear. (CBC Archives)

At the time of his death, Tokarchuk was serving an indeterminate sentence for a variety of convictions, including second-degree murder.

No connection between Van Camp and Tokarchuk was noted by CSC.

Tokarchuk's inquest is scheduled to begin in Prince Albert on April 27.

1 of 2 Sask. Pen inquests set for 2020

It's not the only inquest into the death of a Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate set for this year.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Justice confirmed an inquest into the May 23, 2017, death of inmate Curtis Cozart will begin in Prince Albert on Feb. 24.

"Cozart, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell," according to the ministry's release. "Lifesaving attempts were made with the Automated External Defibrillator and CPR. Cozart was taken to Victoria Hospital where he was pronounced deceased," according to the ministry's release.

Cozart, Tokarchuk and Van Camp's deaths all took place only months after a December 2016 Saskatchewan Penitentiary riot killed one inmate, Jason Bird.