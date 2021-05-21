Results of external probe into deadly Regina Extendicare outbreak expected later this year

The independent office investigating the deadly COVID-19 outbreak connected to 41 deaths at the Extendicare Parkside care home in Regina says it expects to release its findings later this year.

In late January, Saskatchewan ombudsman Mary McFadyen announced her office would conduct the probe.

Though McFadyen has free rein to examine factors she believes are relevant, the Saskatchewan government made recommendations for what the investigation should look at, including:

Whether Extendicare staff were properly using personal protective equipment.

How the Parkside building's condition contributed to the spread of the outbreak.

Parkside's adherence to The Housing and Special-care Homes Regulations and obligations under its Principles and Services Agreement.

The latter agreement refers to Extendicare's contract with the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to operate the 220-person bed facility, which dates back to the 1960s.

McFadyen said the probe will also look at the Saskatchewan government's role in overseeing and supporting Parkside. At the height of the outbreak, the Saskatchewan Health Authority took over day-to-day operations at the home.

More than 60 interviews so far

The office of the provincial ombudsman confirmed last week that there are three full-time investigators assigned to the probe and that more than 60 interviews have been conducted so far.

"Everyone in our office has been working as a team to help out as needed," said Leila Dueck, the office's director of communications.

"We aim to issue a relevant and timely report later this year, but beyond that, we are not prepared to pinpoint a date."

A spokesperson for Extendicare declined to confirm who in the publicly-traded company's executive ranks, if anyone, has been interviewed.

"We continue to co-operate fully with the ombudsman's investigation," the spokesperson said. "The ombudsman is in the best position to answer any questions regarding the scope of her investigation."

CBC News also reached out to the province to ask if Minister of Health Paul Merriman and Minister in Charge of Issues Affecting Seniors Everett Hindley have been interviewed.

Saskatchewan's Opposition NDP — which consistently raised concerns about the outbreak during the recently-wrapped sitting of the legislative assembly — has not been approached for interviews, a spokesperson said.

The ombudsman office has received more than 20,000 documents for its Extendicare probe, Dueck said.

"The amount of information we collect during an investigation can vary, depending on the nature of the investigation," she said. "In this case, there is a lot of information and we are actively working on it. But that's all we can say for now."