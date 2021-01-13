Saskatchewan now has highest active case rate of COVID-19 in country: Health Canada

Despite a drop in new cases on Tuesday, Saskatchewan's rate of active COVID-19 cases is now the highest in the country.

According to data from Health Canada, Saskatchewan had an active case rate of 319 per 100,000 population on Tuesday, an increase of one from the day before.

While Alberta was previously tied with Saskatchewan, its active case rate has dropped to 302.

The national average rate currently sits at 215.

On Jan. 12, Health Canada data said Saskatchewan's rate of active cases was the highest in the country. (Health Canada)

Health order

On Tuesday, the provincial government extended its current COVID-19 public health orders to at least Jan. 29.

The orders mean only immediate household members can gather indoors, although groups of up to 10 people are still allowed to gather outside.

Mandatory masking is still in effect, as are restrictions on sports, fitness, dance and places of worship.

Provincial Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Tuesday that the next three months will be critical.

Dr. Shahab urged everyone in the province to follow the provincial restrictions.

He believed the high active case counts will mean more hospitalizations and ICU visits a week from now.

