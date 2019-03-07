Seismologist says not to worry about fracking causing quakes in Sask.
Most of the province has seen little seismic activity
An earthquake Monday in Sylvan Lake, Alberta has caused the Alberta Energy Regulator to halt fracking activity in the area.
Saskatchewan also has fracking operations, but an expert says it's unlikely they will cause similar quakes.
"There's very little seismicity on the earthquakes when you get away from the foothills of the Rockies," said seismologist Andrew Frederiksen, from the University of Manitoba.
Frederiksen describes fracking as "a technique for improving extraction of oil and gas from rock formations that aren't porous enough to use conventional methods."
Fluids are injected into the rock at high pressure, making cracks in the earth that allow fluids to be pulled out of the ground more easily.
This doesn't necessarily produce earthquakes, but it does weaken the rock.
"It's not that the stress increases, but the resistance to stress decreases," Frederiksen said.
The epicentre of Monday's Alberta quake was about 35 kilometres north of Red Deer, Alta., according to a report by Earthquakes Canada.
The one-kilometre-deep quake was "lightly felt" by residents in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, the report said. People said on social media that a tremor temporarily knocked out the power in some areas of Sylvan Lake.
The 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook up Sylvan Lake and Red Deer but Frederiksen says a similar event is unlikely further East.
Prairies less vulnerable
While there has been some seismic activity in Saskatchewan, it is linked to potash mining, not fracking for oil.
Frederiksen said he's aware of fracking in southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba, but says there's no indication of any earthquake activity there.
There is a small cluster of seismic activity around Esterhazy, but "that has more to do with potash mining than anything the oil and gas industry might be doing," Frederiksen said.
with files from Wallis Snowdon and The Afternoon Edition
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.