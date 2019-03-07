Seismologist says not to worry about fracking causing quakes in Sask.

An earthquake Monday in Sylvan Lake, Alberta has caused the Alberta Energy Regulator to halt fracking activity in the area.

Saskatchewan also has fracking operations, but an expert says it's unlikely they will cause similar quakes.

"There's very little seismicity on the earthquakes when you get away from the foothills of the Rockies," said seismologist Andrew Frederiksen, from the University of Manitoba.

Frederiksen describes fracking as "a technique for improving extraction of oil and gas from rock formations that aren't porous enough to use conventional methods."

Fluids are injected into the rock at high pressure, making cracks in the earth that allow fluids to be pulled out of the ground more easily.

This doesn't necessarily produce earthquakes, but it does weaken the rock.

"It's not that the stress increases, but the resistance to stress decreases," Frederiksen said.

The epicentre of Monday's Alberta quake was about 35 kilometres north of Red Deer, Alta., according to a report by Earthquakes Canada.

The one-kilometre-deep quake was "lightly felt" by residents in Red Deer and Sylvan Lake, the report said. People said on social media that a tremor temporarily knocked out the power in some areas of Sylvan Lake.

The 4.5 magnitude earthquake shook up Sylvan Lake and Red Deer but Frederiksen says a similar event is unlikely further East.

Prairies less vulnerable

Potash mining is more likely to cause earthquakes in Saskatchewan than fracking, says a seismologist from University of Manitoba (K+S Potash Canada)

While there has been some seismic activity in Saskatchewan, it is linked to potash mining, not fracking for oil.

Frederiksen said he's aware of fracking in southeast Saskatchewan and southwest Manitoba, but says there's no indication of any earthquake activity there.

There is a small cluster of seismic activity around Esterhazy, but "that has more to do with potash mining than anything the oil and gas industry might be doing," Frederiksen said.