Sask. Opposition to call for urgent action amid wave of COVID-19 care home outbreaks in Regina
Number of infected residents and staff remains unreported by province
Saskatchewan's Opposition party will call on the provincial government Tuesday to take urgent action to curb the new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks inside several Regina long-term care homes.
Ryan Meili, the leader of the Saskatchewan NDP, alongside Matt Love, the party's critic for issues affecting seniors, will host a news conference Tuesday at 11 a.m. CST in front of Pioneer Village, one of the seven care homes in Regina that health officials confirmed Monday are either in a declared or suspected outbreak.
Outbreaks were declared at Parkside Extendicare, Regina Lutheran Home, Pioneer Village and some units at Wascana Rehab Centre, while an outbreak was suspected at Extendicare's Sunset and Elmview homes as well as Santa Maria Senior Citizens Home.
The measures the NDP plans to outline Tuesday are meant to "protect residents and staff from COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan long-term care facilities," according to a news release from the party.
The number of residents infected in the outbreaks remains unknown. During its own news conference on Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority said it was unable to provide numbers.
"The numbers are in flux at the moment," said Dr. Rashaad Hansia, the SHA's physician executive for integrated urban health. "We haven't released a specific number because ongoing testing is occurring, and I can just confirm that the residents are affected and staff as well, some of those being vaccinated and others unvaccinated.
"We do intend to release more information as it becomes available."
CBC News reached out to the Saskatchewan Health Authority about the infection numbers again on Tuesday morning.
The Ministry of Health has also been asked if it has any comment on the situation.
The SHA outlined steps Monday that are being taken to protect residents, including testing, improved air circulation using HEPA fan filters, requiring staff to wear N-95 respirators and moving residents to other homes if necessary.
