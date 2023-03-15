Sask. government says municipal revenue sharing will be record-high $297M in coming budget

The Saskatchewan government says municipal revenue sharing in the coming fiscal year will be a record $297 million — and that a planned boost will put the province's program to recruit and retain physicians in rural and northern areas among the most competitive incentives in the country.

On Wednesday, Premier Scott Moe told delegates at the Saskatchewan Association of Rural Municipalities (SARM) convention in Saskatoon that 2023-24 provincial funding for the Municipal Revenue Sharing Program will be up 13 per cent from the current fiscal year.

The previous high was $278 million in 2020-21.

The government said that, including this announcement, nearly $4 billion in provincial funding will have been devoted to support urban and rural municipalities through the program since 2007-08.

Provincial funding for the program is based on three-quarters of one point of the provincial sales tax revenue collected from two years prior, it said.

The government said more details will be available when the provincial budget is released next week.

Meanwhile, the province said it's boosting the total incentive in its Rural Physician Incentive Program to $200,000 over five years, starting April 1.

The previous total incentive was $47,000 over four years.

The government said eligibility for the incentive is also expanding beyond new graduates, and will now include physicians practicing in rural and northern communities who have been assessed through the Saskatchewan International Physician Practice Assessment Program (SIPPA).

Saskatchewan's Rural Physician Incentive Program first launched in 2013-14.