Sask. jurors get pay bump to $110 a day for criminal and civil trials

Starting Sept 1, Saskatchewan people who do jury duty will be eligible for $110 a day.

Prior to the change, jurors were rewarded $15 a day for civil trials and $80 per day for criminal trials.

Child care and dependent care support has also been added to juror compensation for the first time in the province.

Jurors can submit their expenses for child care and receive a maximum of $40 every day, while elder care expenses will be paid for up to $80 a day.

On the flip side, prospective jurors attending civil jury selection — who used to get $15 — will no longer be paid.

Compensation seeks to ensure fair trials

Robert Major, seen at far left in a dark jacket and tie, leaves the courtroom in Saskatoon. A jury convicted Major of 12 charges related to a fatal collision that tok place in 2016. (Chanss Lagagen/CBC)

"Being a juror is an important civic duty, and these changes will ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to perform this duty regardless of their financial circumstances," said Minister of Justice and Attorney General Don Morgan in a news release regarding the changes.

Saskatchewan's Chief Justice said the increased support will give all citizens a chance to participate in jury duty, thereby helping ensure impartiality in juries.

"The right to be tried by an impartial and independent jury is fundamental to our system of justice," said Martel D. Popescul, Chief Justice of the Court of Queen's Bench for Saskatchewan

"That fundamental right depends on citizens being available for jury service."

The changes fall under The Jury Amendment Act, 2019.