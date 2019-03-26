Sask. makeup maker Jess Tetu headed to Hollywood as a Daytime Emmys sponsor

Jess Tetu says she isn't exactly sure how a scout from the Daytime Emmys found her, but she's excited that a new opportunity is taking her to Hollywood to be an official sponsor of the award show's gift lounge.

"We get to set up a big large area and do a meet and greet with the celebrities and producers," she said.

"On top of that we get to actually take one of our products and put it in the hands of the celebrities."

Tetu's company Lia Reese Canada created two new shades of lipstick — Red Carpet, a bright red hue fitting for the show, and Lights, Camera, Action, a nude colour — exclusively for the Emmys. The shades will be available to customers after the ceremony.

A team from Lia Reese Canada, including a makeup artist who will paint the faces of major celebrities with Tetu's creations, will accompany Tetu on her journey to Hollywood.

Close encounters of the celebrity kind

Tetu has created exclusive lipstick shades for the Daytime Emmys (Don Somers/CBC News)

Tetu grew up in Craik, Sask., and often watched daytime soap opera "Days of Our Lives." She's looking forward to meeting some of the daytime stars she watched years ago.

"I mean Susan Lucci is a classic, the ladies of the real housewives will be there. And I think some of the daytime talk show hosts and producers will be there," she said

The Lia Reese Canada team will board a plane to Los Angeles April 3 to be ready for the next day's meet and greet, where they'll get to meet celebrities and producers and network.

The Daytime Emmys will take place on April 5.

"We get to go to that and the after party backstage," said Tetu.