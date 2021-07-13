Saskatchewan Jazz Festival announces 2021 headliners

The Saskatchewan Jazz Festival in Saskatoon has announced its headliner lineup for the upcoming 2021 edition.

Wide Mouth Mason and The Sheepdogs will play on Aug. 7, the festival's kickoff date, followed by The Washboard Union on Aug. 8, Whitehorse on Aug. 9 and the Saskatoon Jazz Orchestra performing a program called Keyed of Life: The Music of Stevie Wonder on Aug. 10.

The annual event, in its 34th year, will continue with other programming through to Aug. 15.

"While scaled down, [it's] shaping up to be an exciting one as our communities start to gather to support our incredible Canadian and Saskatchewan artists," said artistic director Kevin Tobin in a news release.

Tickets go on sale at 12:30 PM CST on July 14. They will be available through the Broadway Theatre box office, by phone at (306) 652-6556 or online broadwaytheatre.ca/events.



The free stage program will be announced on July 27 and include 40 performances and events, and live streaming options.