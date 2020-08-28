Voluntary on-site testing coming this month to schools in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert

Students in some Regina, Saskatoon and Prince Albert high schools will have access to voluntary COVID-19 tests shortly after the start of the school year, the province says.

The announcement was made at Friday's COVID-19 update in Regina, where Health Minister Jim Reiter detailed Saskatchewan's first in-school testing plans.

Reiter said the intent was always to have in-school testing start in early September, with parents receiving consent forms as soon as Sept. 9.

"This voluntary testing is being conducted as part of additional monitoring in school settings, but please do not wait for in-school testing if experiencing symptoms," he said.

"As we return to school and as we move more and more activities indoors, all residents should be monitoring for symptoms."

Testing will be available at the schools for student and for teachers, who are a priority group for testing, Reiter said.

Voluntary testing will take place at Regina's Campbell Collegiate on Sept. 16, and at Saskatoon's St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre on Sept. 17.

Carlton Comprehensive High School in Prince Albert will be testing students on Sept. 17 and 18, as its return to school is staggered.

Testing is expected to be expanded to other schools in the future.

Health Minister Jim Reiter speaks to reporters at a press conference in Regina on Friday. (CBC)

In August, Premier Scott Moe said the province would increase its testing capacity to ensure it can conduct 4,000 tests per day by the time students return to school.

Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the Saskatchewan Health Authority, said while the province has now reached that capacity, it's not sustainable at this time due to a shortage of lab technicians.

"If we had 3,000 or 4,000 swabs come in today, we would be able to meet that target," he said. "What we're trying to do now, and what we don't have, is we currently don't have the capacity to meet seven days a week at 4,000, but that is what we're actively working on."

Livingstone noted the SHA has posted more than 50 jobs for the province's lab services as a way to ensure it has capacity, noting more than 150 applicants have already expressed interest. While the province is still working to ensure it has sustainable testing capacity at 4,000 tests per day, it has been faring well so far, he said.

"Our capacity throughout the pandemic has never really been challenged," said Livingstone. "We've met the demand every day that it's come in, and we will continue to do that as we move forward."

The health authority is not expecting demand for tests to spike to 4,000 cases daily as soon as next week, but Livingstone said it will be ready if there's a rapid jump in volume.

On Friday, 2,123 COVID-19 tests were completed in the province.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, said testing numbers are climbing and have been appropriate throughout the pandemic. He also noted the province has a relatively low test positivity rate, which is reassuring.

"We expect to see very few, if any, positive cases, but it's just an added layer of assurance," he said.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's chief medical health officer, speaks with reporters about in-school testing on Friday. He says the province is expecting very few positive tests after the processes get underway at three Saskatchewan high schools. (CBC)

However, he stressed that if you're in a household with a child or staff member attending school and they start to show symptoms, the entire household must self-isolate and a test should be sought.

"That will keep us safe. That will keep our community safe and schools safe," he said.

Shahab also noted at Friday's press conference that he's been visiting some schools in Regina and says he's pleased with the work that's being done to keep kids and staff safe.

"It's been really reassuring to see all of the hard work staff have been putting in this last week getting ready for school."