Temperatures soar across Saskatchewan with 15 regions breaking decades-old records
Fifteen communities broke heat records in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, with Swift Current breaking the mark set in 1889. Elsewhere, the Leader area reached a record-shattering 33.1 C.
Leader area hit 33.1 C, shattering previous high of 31.7 C set in 1967
Fifteen communities established new heat records in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, with one breaking a mark set in the 1800s. The Leader area reached a record-shattering 33.1 C, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
Here is a list of all the communities that set record high temperatures on Wednesday:
Swift Current area:
- New record 31.8 C.
- Previous high of 29.4 C set in 1889.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1885.
Buffalo Narrows area:
- New record 25.2 C.
- Previous high of 24.6 C set in 2012.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1962
Collins Bay area:
- New record 24.6 C.
- Previous high of 24.1 set in 2012.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1972.
Cypress Hills (Provincial Park) area:
- New record is 28.7 C.
- Old record of 27.2 C set in 1967.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1918.
Eastend area:
- New record 29.6 C.
- Previous high of 27.5 set in 2010.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1910.
Elbow area:
- New record 30.7 C.
- Previous high of 30 set in 1967.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1955.
Key Lake area:
- New record 25 C.
- Previous high of 23.5 set in 2012.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1976.
Kindersley area:
- New record 31.2 C.
- Previous high of 29.4 C set in 1967.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1942.
Leader area:
- New record 33.1 C.
- Previous high of 31.7 C set in 1967.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1924.
Lucky Lake area:
- New record 31.9 C.
- Previous high of 27.0 set in 1980.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1972.
Maple Creek area:
- New record 32.4 C.
- Previous high of 28.7 C set in 2010.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1915.
Meadow Lake area:
- New record 26.8 C.
- Previous high of 25.6 set in 1970.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1959.
Rosetown area:
- New record 30.7 C.
- Previous high of 28.9 C set in 1967.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1913.
Scott area:
- New record 29.5 C.
- Previous high of 27.8 set in 1922.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1911.
Southend Reindeer area:
- New record 24.1 C.
- Previous high of 23.6 C set in 2012.
- Records in this area have been kept since 1938.
