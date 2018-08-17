Saskatchewan Health Authority severance payments total $4.96M

The numbers are in: Severance packages has cost the newly created Saskatchewan Health Authority nearly $5 million for previous health region executives.

In December, severance costs were estimated at $4.1 million. As of March 31, that number is $4.96 million.

Thirteen people have taken severance packages so far.

A spokesperson for the SHA said the provincewide body is not yet done working through the administrative structure for the health authority. That work is anticipated to be done by the fall, which means severance costs could rise.

Here's an idea of some severance packages, according to the SHA's annual report:

Former CEO of the Prince Albert Parkland Region, Cecile Hunt, got a $518,500 severance package. She was paid $293,500 for her salary for the nine months of the fiscal year she worked. Including benefits, Hunt took home $819,000 last year.

The former CEO of the Saskatoon Health Region, Dan Florizone, took home $373,400 in salary for nine months of work. His severance package was $529,700. In all, he walked away with $908,800.

Cheryl Craig, former Five Hills CEO, made $260,8400 in the nine months she worked last year. Her severance package was worth $569,400, making her total takeaway $834,200.

These former employees only worked nine months of the fiscal year because they took their severance packages when the amalgamation happened in December.

The severance payments are a one-time payment. The SHA said they are estimating savings of almost $10 million per year without all of the administrative positions.

Scott Livingstone, the CEO of the new health authority, will be paid a salary of nearly $400,000.