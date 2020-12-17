Sask. Health Authority advises expecting families to review pain management plans amid epidural shortages

Hospitals across Saskatchewan are preparing for a shortage of epidurals.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking expecting families to review pain management plans with their care providers as the North America-wide shortage of epidural catheter kits continues.

The kits are used primarily by anesthesiologists to manage pain in women while they labour and deliver.

"Our patients are at the centre of everything we do," Dr. Mateen Raazi, SHA provincial department head of Anesthesiology, said in a news release.

"We are committed to the best possible stewardship of the resources available to us in these challenging times to provide the highest quality care for our patients. There are many ways we can help with safe and effective pain management for our patients having surgery and for our pregnant patients in labour."

The supply-chain issue directly affects expecting mothers as the care teams provide labour epidural analgesia for pregnant women and epidural anesthesia for cesarian sections. Additionally, epidural analgesia and anesthesia are used for before and after a surgical operation.

The SHA said it is working to secure further supplies and ensure care teams are optimally utilizing existing supplies. During pregnancy, there are several medical considerations where the use of an epidural improves the health and well-being of both mother and baby.

"It is critical that supply is maintained to reduce risks for these patients. Expecting parents are encouraged to discuss pain management options with their care providers in advance of delivery," the news release read.

Alternative pain control methods include medications through spinal, inhaled, intravenous, or intramuscular injection. Pain can also be reduced through local anesthetic nerve blocks, therapeutic touch, breathing, and positioning techniques.

"The primary goal of the obstetrical care team continues to be safe and compassionate care for our patients, newborns, and their families," Dr. Joanne Sivertson, provincial department head of obstetrics and gynecology at SHA, said.

"We are committed to working as a team to provide therapeutic management and pain control that is individualized to the needs and goals of the patient. We are working to ensure equitable access to pain control and to resolve this issue as quickly as possible."