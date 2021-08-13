Sask. Health Authority moving ahead with mandatory COVID testing for at least 1,100 workers

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says it still plans to require employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or else face regular testing beginning the week of Nov. 14.

The confirmation comes as Ontario and Quebec have nixed similar plans, citing the impact such measures could have on their human resources capacity.

"If an employee is not compliant, there are normal administrative and disciplinary processes all the way up to termination," said Derek Miller, the SHA's head of emergency operations, said two weeks ago.

Miller provided an update on the program Thursday.

About 43,000 workers filled out a self-declaration form on their vaccination status, he said.

Slightly more than 500 said they would enter the testing program, and some others said they would be seeking either medical or religious accommodations for not being vaccinated, for a total of about 1,100 workers requiring testing.

"Out of 43,000, that may be a reasonable number," Miller said. "We're still very happy with the level of individuals that have self declared that they will be fully immunized."

But Miller added the SHA is also following up with around 6,000 employees to clarify their status.

"In some instances there were errors or mismatches between names or employee numbers," Miller said.

"Some staff may have been on a leave of absence, such as sick leave of maternity leave, or may not have been aware of the deadline if they're a casual employee that doesn't have a full time or part time position.

Derek Miller is the head of emergency operations for Saskatchewan Health Authority. (Olivier Ferapie/Radio-Canada)

Miller said "probably it could be" up to 5,000 workers who require testing.

"We do believe that this program is essential for us to be able to maintain a safe environment for our patients or residents, as well as our staff and physicians and others that are accessing those facilities," he said.

CBC News reached out SEIU-West and Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan (HSAS), two unions that represent SHA workers, for comment.

"Regrettably, we will not be able to comment at this time," HSAS spokesperson Jessie Grant said.

After Premier Scott Moe announced in late August that the Saskatchewan government would require front-line health-care workers to provide proof of vaccination or face regular testing, HSAS sent a letter to its members.

The letter stated that workers had a variety of concerns. Some said vaccinations should be voluntary. Others said the policy should apply to all health-care workers. Some members felt health-care information should remain private, the union's letter said.

"HSAS communicated the belief that each member should be entitled to make their own decision with respect to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine," according to the letter, which was obtained by CBC News. "That position is unchanged."