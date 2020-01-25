Sask. recruiting its own top firearms officer as it opposes federal ban on 'assault-style' guns

Saskatchewan is stepping up its opposition to the federal government's recently-announced firearms ban by confirming it is actively searching for someone to become the province's own chief firearms officer (CFO).

Premier Scott Moe already announced that Saskatchewan was pursuing a provincially-appointed CFO at a convention in March. The position is currently filled by Ottawa.

In a news release Wednesday, the Ministry of Corrections and Policing said the search for a made-in-Saskatchewan CFO has now begun.

"While this position does not have the ability to change federal laws or regulations, a provincially-appointed chief firearms officer would best be able to articulate Saskatchewan's concerns to the federal government," Minister of Corrections and Policing Christine Tell said in a release.

The recruitment announcement follows on the heels of Ottawa's ban, effectively immediately, on about 1,500 types of "assault-style" firearms. The ban came less than two weeks after the Nova Scotia gun massacre, an incident Trudeau called "the deadliest rampage in our country's history."

The federal government has moved to ban the sale and import of several types of semi-automatic firearms in Canada. (CBC News)

The Saskatchewan government has openly opposed the ban on "previously legal firearms," saying it's unfair to "law-abiding" gun owners. The province added it was not consulted on the ban and that it would rather criminals be targeted in the effort to stem gun violence.

"Saskatchewan's opposition to changes made to federal firearms legislation will continue," Tell's ministry said in an emailed statement Tuesday that went on to mention the move toward the new provincial CFO.

The province is working with the federal government to ensure a seamless transition for the role, the ministry said in its Wednesday release.