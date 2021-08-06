Province to make announcement about future of long-term care in Sask.

The Saskatchewan government is making an announcement about the future of long-term care services in the province.

Though no other details are known at this time, news of the impending announcement comes shortly after the Ministry of Health confirmed it would be sharing details of a report about private nursing home operator Extendicare "in the coming days."

The report was prepared by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) in the wake of a deadly COVID-19 outbreak at Extendicare's Parkside home in Regina. Forty-two infected Parkside residents died during the outbreak between November 2020 and January 2021 — 39 of COVID-19 and three of other causes.

Saskatchewan's ombudsman launched an investigation into the outbreak and found that Extendicare was "woefully unprepared" for the crisis.

In the wake of the ombudsman report, Everett Hindley, the minister in charge of seniors and rural and remote health, said the SHA would take a direct hand in overseeing all five of Extendicare's homes in Saskatchewan and report back to the ministry on what Extendicare had done to address the concerns raised in the ombudsman report. That report was sent to the ministry in September.

Hindley said that once the report was in, "the SHA will re-evaluate its ongoing relationship with Extendicare and Parkside and whether it should continue."

Hindley, who has fronted all Extendicare-related announcements in recent months, will be making his long-term care announcement at 11:30 a.m. CST from the Saskatchewan legislative assembly building.

