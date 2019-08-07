COVID-19 in Sask: Gov't modelling estimates between 3,000 and 8,000 deaths

The Saskatchewan government is planning for approximately 3,000 to 8,300 deaths and approximately 20 to 200 daily intensive care admissions from COVID-19 at its peak, according to modelling for the trajectory of the pandemic in the province released Wednesday.

The information was contained in a Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) document titled Health System Readiness for COVID-19.

The document does not include any indication of how long physical distancing measures are expected to continue or when the pandemic is expected to peak in Saskatchewan.

The document stresses that "dynamic modelling is not predictive, rather it provides information to support response and preparedness." It says it looks at "what if" scenarios to estimate COVID-19 transmission, the impact of public health interventions and impact on acute care demand.

Read the full document here:

Using three scenarios based on outcomes in other countries, the document estimates between 153,000 and 408,000 total cases in Saskatchewan. At best, it estimates 20 ICU admissions per day, at worst it could reach 215.

If 153,000 people contract COVID-19 — the "lower-range" scenario — the document estimates 3,075 people would die. Under the "mid-range" scenario of 262,000 cases, it estimates 5,260 deaths. And in the "upper-range" scenario of 408,000 cases, it estimates 8,370 deaths.

The province currently has 450 ventilators, about half of the 860 it expects it might need. According to the document, there are confirmed orders for 200 more, including 100 expected in the next two to three weeks.

"The ministry are working with vendors and the federal government to close this gap," reads the document.

A graph in the document shows the number of COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people is lower than in most provinces, excluding Manitoba.

The document reveals that more than 1,000 new beds have been opened up to date. SHA's strategy includes plans to increase intensive care beds from 98 to 963 "as needed."

It has plans in place to create dedicated spaces for COVID-19 patients and to create designated COVID-19, non-COVID-19 and mixed hospitals, as required.