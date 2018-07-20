Second phase of STR8 UP report into Sask. gang strategy released

A Saskatoon-based grassroots organization devoted to helping people leave street gangs has released the second phase of a report intended to guide the development of a provincial gang strategy.

STR8 UP said the recommendations from this report and one completed last August were "giving voice to 67 Saskatchewan communities seeking help with gangs."

The organization said nearly 700 Saskatchewan residents had the opportunity to provide input through a community-engaged approach that included surveys, the Provincial Gang Strategy Forum held last May and nine follow-up community consultations held between November and March.

The report said attendees at the consultations came from urban, rural and remote areas of the province, including the far north. It said the degree of participation, "further demonstrates the urgent need for a provincial gang strategy."

The research was conducted by Dr. Robert Henry, an assistant professor in the University of Calgary's Department of Sociology, who was contracted to develop a community-based research process.

The first phase of the report made 24 recommendations under five overarching themes or priorities.

Recommendations included helping communities detect the presence and activity of gangs, increasing access to mental health services and providing stable, long-term funding for community prevention and intervention efforts.

The report's first phase also provided a "street gang typology" to help communities identify the level of gang activity in their communities. The categories ranged from "tagging crews" and "cliques" to street gangs and hate groups.

According to the second phase of the report, four of the nine communities that hosted follow-up consultations identified street gangs and hate groups as either the most prevalent category in their community or the type that needed the most attention.

It also said "addressing trauma, colonization and settler colonialism" and "addressing systemic oppression and structural issues of poverty and homelessness" were most often identified by the communities as the themes that resonated most with them.

Among the recommendations in the report's second phase, it said the need for increased programming and education around healthy family dynamics "was resounding among the community forums," with particular emphasis on programs which address "improving parenting skills for all parents."

It said systemic issues of poverty, homelessness and adequate housing must be addressed locally to ensure successful implementation of any gang strategy.

Another recommendation was the streamlining of funding for mental health, addictions and housing services to, "ensure the most vulnerable populations are being cared for first."

The report also said communities identified the importance of "incorporating lived experience and the lived-voices" of those who are, or who have been involved, in street gangs when forming and implementing a gang strategy.

The research project has been guided by a working group that includes STR8 UP, the RCMP and various provincial government ministries.

The report has been submitted to the provincial government.