Environment Canada says funnel clouds possible in southern Sask. today
Communities affected by advisories include Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan and Weyburn
Environment Canada is warning residents of southern Saskatchewan that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today.
Weather advisories have been issued for communities such as Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Pense, Central Butte, Craik, Radville, Milestone, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach.
The federal agency said funnel clouds will be possible as showers and thunderstorms move across southern Saskatchewan and are most likely to occur this afternoon and in the early evening.
It's the first instance of funnel cloud advisories in Saskatchewan this year.
The weather office said no significant tornado threat is forecast, but added funnel clouds can produce short-lived landspout tornadoes with little notice. It said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation that is normally not a danger near the ground.
It said those types of tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, but can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.
Environment Canada was urging the public to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts it issues today.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.