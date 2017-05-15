Environment Canada says funnel clouds possible in southern Sask. today

Environment Canada is warning residents of southern Saskatchewan that conditions will be favourable for the development of funnel clouds today.

Weather advisories have been issued for communities such as Regina, Moose Jaw, Estevan, Weyburn, Pense, Central Butte, Craik, Radville, Milestone, Assiniboia, Gravelbourg and Coronach.

The federal agency said funnel clouds will be possible as showers and thunderstorms move across southern Saskatchewan and are most likely to occur this afternoon and in the early evening.

It's the first instance of funnel cloud advisories in Saskatchewan this year.

The weather office said no significant tornado threat is forecast, but added funnel clouds can produce short-lived landspout tornadoes with little notice. It said these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation that is normally not a danger near the ground.

It said those types of tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage, but can still be dangerous — strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Environment Canada was urging the public to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts it issues today.