It looks like Saskatchewan will be spared from widespread flooding this spring

While Manitobans brace for major flooding along the Red River, spring runoff in Saskatchewan will be below normal in most areas, according to Saskatchewan's Water Security Agency (WSA) spring runoff forecast.

"Generally speaking we are looking at below normal (runoff) in the north, near normal in the central areas and below normal runoff in the southern part of the province," said WSA spokesperson Patrick Boyle.

Boyle said the low risk of flooding dates back to the summer and fall of 2018, when many areas were extremely dry.

"That is what we went into winter freeze up with so there is a lot of storage on the landscape for Saskatchewan in general," he said.

People in Estevan, Sask., row down a flooded street on July 11, 2016. (CBC)

There was a significant amount of snow in February, but that was good news for most regions of the province.

"Before that many areas were below to well below normal and our concern was kind of on the other end of things about dry conditions," he said.

There is one area, west of Prince Albert over to Lloydminster and Cold Lake, where an above-normal snow melt runoff response is expected.

Boyle said that was due to damp conditions at freeze-up last fall and an above-normal snowpack.

Even so, he said "right now we are not expecting a huge amount of issues in that region."

The town of Morris, Man. experienced flooding in 2013. (David Lipnowski/CP)

More concerning are the dry conditions extending from the upper end of Lake Diefenbaker east toward Leross.

Boyle said some producers in the area could have agricultural water supply problems.

"Irrigators could run into some issues as far as their pumps and things like that if the water levels aren't high enough," Boyle said, adding that salt content in water used for livestock could cause a risk.

Boyle cautioned there are still six weeks of winter left so conditions may change.

"One rainfall can change that in certain areas," he said.

Based on current conditions, there would need to be significant snowfall this month for the risk of flooding.

The picture is quite different across the border.

Major flooding, which could be as bad as the severe 2009 flood, is expected along the Red River in Manitoba this spring.

Flooding is expected to be moderate along the Assiniboine River and Souris River, with agricultural farmland expected to be inundated.