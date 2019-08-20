Sask.'s first safe injection site to open next year

Saskatchewan's first safe injection site will open next year.

AIDS Saskatoon has received approval from Health Canada to operate a "Safe Consumption Site," according to a news release.

AIDS Saskatoon officials say it will be a key factor in combating the crystal meth, opioid and HIV epidemics.

Saskatoon Police Service and AIDS Saskatoon are travelling to British Columbia next week to learn from existing service providers there, according to the release.

The project will begin some time next year. Agencies say that will give them time to set up and provide efficient and effective service.

AIDS Saskatoon officials say they're committed to being a responsible community organization. They plan to conduct monthly community garbage and needle pickups for the surrounding area, as well as continuing the daily needle patrols on school grounds.

A formal complaints process is being developed with clear timelines established to respond to matters as they arise, according to the release.