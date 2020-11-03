Sask. voters, now required to mask up, head to polls in federal pandemic election

Polls open to Saskatchewan voters in the 2021 federal election at 8:30 a.m. CST Monday, with people having 12 hours to cast their ballot.

The Saskatchewan government once again mandated masking in all public indoor spaces on Friday, so voters will have to mask up while fulfilling their civic duty. Elections Canada had previously said it would enforce local rules.

The previous federal election, held only two years ago, saw the Conservative Party sweep all 14 Saskatchewan seats. The main tension point in how this year's election will play out in Saskatchewan is whether the Conservatives will retain their monopoly or if gaps in the armour will appear.

Regina-Wascana, Regina-Lewvan, Saskatoon West and Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River are the ridings that look too close to call in right now, according to a pollster and a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan.

Three of those ridings had the province's closest races in 2019: