Sask. voters, now required to mask up, head to polls in federal pandemic election
Conservatives look to retain monopoly on all 14 Sask. seats, polls close at 8:30 p.m. CST
Polls open to Saskatchewan voters in the 2021 federal election at 8:30 a.m. CST Monday, with people having 12 hours to cast their ballot.
The Saskatchewan government once again mandated masking in all public indoor spaces on Friday, so voters will have to mask up while fulfilling their civic duty. Elections Canada had previously said it would enforce local rules.
The previous federal election, held only two years ago, saw the Conservative Party sweep all 14 Saskatchewan seats. The main tension point in how this year's election will play out in Saskatchewan is whether the Conservatives will retain their monopoly or if gaps in the armour will appear.
Regina-Wascana, Regina-Lewvan, Saskatoon West and Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River are the ridings that look too close to call in right now, according to a pollster and a political science professor at the University of Saskatchewan.
Three of those ridings had the province's closest races in 2019:
- In Saskatoon West, Conservative Brad Redekopp won 48 per cent of the vote, defeating NDP incumbent Sherri Benson, who got 40 per cent, by less than 2,900 votes.
- In Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River, Conservative Gary Vidal took 42 per cent of the vote, beating NDP incumbent Georgina Jolibois (28 per cent) and Liberal candidate Tammy Cook-Searson (26 per cent).
- In Regina-Wascana, Conservative Michael Kram took 49 per cent of the vote, winning by a more than 7,000-vote margin over veteran Liberal MP Ralph Goodale, who had 34 per cent.
with files from Yasmine Ghania
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?