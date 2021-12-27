Bitter cold of -50 C in the forecast for the rest of the year in Saskatchewan

Saskatchewan is expected to see extreme weather, with temperatures feeling as cold as -40 C to -50 C with windchill, for the rest of the week. And residents will have to bundle up because it's not expected to get warmer until Jan. 2.

"It is unusually cold — even for the Prairies," said David Baggaley, a meteorologist with Environment Canada. "To be this cold for this long, it's quite an event."

"A few places probably can see -50 C windchills for Tuesday morning, which is quite extraordinarily cold," Baggaley said, adding even relatively light winds of about 15km/h can make the existing cold weather "very biting."

He couldn't immediately confirm if any records were being broken.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for most southern regions of the province, which Baggaley said could experience the coldest weather Monday night.

The weather has even caused air travel delays in Regina and Saskatoon. At least six flights leaving Regina Monday afternoon were listed as delayed — with one outright cancelation. At the Saskatoon airport, five departing flights were delayed.

Both airports showed multiple arrivals as delayed as well.

The province is under an extreme cold warning due to an arctic ridge of high pressure. It all started with a snowstorm on Sunday, that dumped close to 10 cm of the white stuff in Regina and another 12 cm in Saskatoon.

Baggaley said there might be some more light snow and that temperatures will be below the seasonal level throughout the province.

"We're looking at highs of -29 C when normal is -10 C. And the overnight lows are going to be well into the -30s when normal is -19 C. So, again well below normal," he said.

Travel not advised

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is not recommending travel due to reduced visibility, loose, drifting and swirling snow on the following highways:

Jct Hwy 1 to Jct Hwy 247

Jct Hwy 9 to Jct Hwy 47

Winter conditions persist for most other routes.

"If you are on the road, ensure cellphones are charged up, have extra blankets and clothes and people are informed of your travel," Baggaley said.

He said the temperatures are expected to rise on Jan 2.

Baggaley said travelers should postpone their trips to avoid possible frostbites and hypothermia.

Payton Veltkamp, who lives in Balcarres, about 92 km northeast of Regina, postponed her trip to Esterhazy, about 195 km east of the capital, to visit her grandparents.

The 24-year-old saw the icy driving conditions firsthand, while driving from Regina to her residence on Sunday night. She was in town to visit her family for Christmas and said it took her almost two hours of intense driving when it usually takes an hour.

Payton Veltkamp, a Balcarres-resident, took this picture on Sunday night while driving on the Highway 10 from Regina. (Submitted by Payton Veltkamp)

"It was terrible," she said. "When oncoming traffic was passing, just the snow that came behind the vehicle made things so much worse."

Veltkamp said she was ill-prepared for the drive with no gloves or winter boots and is thankful she did not run into a ditch.

She said the "roads were caked with snow" and that it was frightening.

"Passing through Fort Qu'Appelle, in the valley, there were maybe 10 or 12 cars in the line that we were in and going down the hill, I was very nervous that either I would slide into somebody, or someone would slide into someone else," she said, noting the visibility was greatly reduced.

Snow event clean-up begins

The city of Saskatoon warned commuters to exercise caution.

City crews are working on the main lanes of Circle Drive with sanders applying deicing material as required, focusing on high-speed expressways, intersections and bridge decks, according to a news release from Saskatoon.

Graders are grading the major arterials overnight with all priority street grading to be done within 72 hours. The city-maintained sidewalks, bridge walkways and pathways will be cleared within 48 hours.

In Regina, effective Monday morning there is no parking along the snow routes until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Snow route locations can be identified by blue signs with a white snowflake.

The 24-hour parking ban is in effect for designated routes. Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed $120.