Saskatchewan economy adds 30,000 jobs in June as businesses open up again: Statistics Canada

Saskatchewan added more than 30,000 new jobs in June as businesses began to open back up from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saskatchewan's unemployment rate dipped to 11.6 per cent in June from a high in May of 12.5 per cent, according to a Statistics Canada report on Friday.

That's still more than five per cent higher than the pre-pandemic unemployment rate of 6.2 per cent in February, 2020.

In June there were an additional 22,000 full-time jobs and 10,000 part-time jobs in the province.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, there were 537,800 persons employed in Saskatchewan in June 2020. That's about 40,0000 fewer jobs than in February of this year.

In mid-March, the Saskatchewan government and others across Canada ordered the closure of schools, businesses and public events as the first cases of COVID-19 were confirmed.

In May, the province started to slowly open back up with medical professionals allowed to open followed by businesses such as hair salons and campgrounds.

In June bars, restaurants, fitness facilities and other businesses were allowed to open, though with a number of restrictions.

At the national level Canada added almost one million jobs in June.

The jobless rate fell to 12.3 per cent, down from the record high of 13.7 in May.

There are still 1.8 million fewer jobs in Canada today than there were in February.