Think-tank predicts Sask. economy will lead the prairies in 2019
Conference Board of Canada believes growth in oil, potash sectors expected to fuel economy
A national think-tank says Saskatchewan is poised to become one of the country's hottest economies this year.
The Conference Board of Canada is predicting the province's GDP to grow by 2.2 per cent this year, higher than Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec.
The board believes strong economies in the U.S., China and Brazil will fuel growth in the oil patch, potash and agriculture.
It also says exports will be bouyed by trade agreements with Europe and Asia, as well as the federally-funded Protein Industries Supercluster.
The board predicts Saskatchewan exports will increase 4.8 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent next year.
The growth is predicted will be tempered by a slowdown in capital spending by the province. Spending on large projects is expected to dip by more than 10 per cent this year.
Jobs numbers are also expected to improve, with an unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent, decreasing by 0.3 per cent from last year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.