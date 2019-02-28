Think-tank predicts Sask. economy will lead the prairies in 2019

A national think-tank says Saskatchewan is poised to become one of the country's hottest economies this year.

The Conference Board of Canada is predicting the province's GDP to grow by 2.2 per cent this year, higher than Manitoba, Alberta and Quebec.

The board believes strong economies in the U.S., China and Brazil will fuel growth in the oil patch, potash and agriculture.

It also says exports will be bouyed by trade agreements with Europe and Asia, as well as the federally-funded Protein Industries Supercluster.

The board predicts Saskatchewan exports will increase 4.8 per cent this year and 3.2 per cent next year.

The growth is predicted will be tempered by a slowdown in capital spending by the province. Spending on large projects is expected to dip by more than 10 per cent this year.

Jobs numbers are also expected to improve, with an unemployment rate of 5.8 per cent, decreasing by 0.3 per cent from last year.