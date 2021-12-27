Saskatchewan digs out following the snow storm

Heavy snow continues to fall in parts of Saskatchewan and is expected to weaken later Monday afternoon.

Along with the heavy snow, winds gusting up to 60 km/h are capable of creating pockets of reduced visibility with blowing snow. The province is under an extreme cold warning due to an arctic ridge of high pressure.

Extreme cold conditions are being reported for western and central regions with the temperature feeling like -40 C to -45 C with windchill. The conditions are expected to continue through the end of the week.

A snowfall warning continues for Yorkton - Melville - Esterhazy, according to Environment Canada.

Heavy snow is expected to occur south of Highway 50 in Ste. Rose region.

Current conditions on HWY 1 Westbound between Belle Plaine and Moose Jaw going 80kph. Personally I do not recommend travelling unless experienced <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/skstorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#skstorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SkStorm?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SkStorm</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/RCMPSK?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCMPSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SKGovHwyHotline?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SKGovHwyHotline</a> <a href="https://t.co/XPVLHFhwof">pic.twitter.com/XPVLHFhwof</a> —@ReeseBWilson

An extreme cold warning is in effect for most southern regions of the province including Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, Uranium City, Humboldt and Yorkton.

Snow event clean-up begins

The city of Saskatoon warned morning commuters to leave early and exercise caution as roads are icy after more than 12 cm of snowfall.

City crews are working on the main lanes of Circle Drive with sanders applying deicing material as required, focusing on high-speed expressways, intersections and bridge decks, according to a news release from Saskatoon.

Graders are grading the major arterials overnight with all priority street grading to be done within 72 hours. The city-maintained sidewalks, bridge walkways and pathways will be cleared within 48 hours.

Payton Howitt, a Regina-resident, took this picture on Sunday night while driving on the Highway 10. (Submitted by Payton Howitt)

In Regina, effective Monday morning there is no parking along the snow routes until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Snow route locations can be identified by blue signs with a white snowflake.

The 24-hour parking ban is in effect for designated routes. Vehicles that remain parked on snow routes during the temporary parking ban will be ticketed $120.

Travel not recommended for select routes

The Saskatchewan Highway Hotline is not recommending travel due to reduced visibility, loose, drifting and swirling snow on some highways including:

Raymore to Leroy Access

Humboldt to Middle Lake Access

North Jct Hwy 15 to Jct Hwy 16

Dysart to Jct Hwy 6

Jct Hwy 6 to Craven

Jct Hwy 1 to Jct Hwy 247

Jct Hwy 9 to Jct Hwy 47

Jct Hwy 35 to Jct Hwy 6

Jct Hwy 20 to Jct Hwy 220

Jct Hwy 5 to St. Brieux

Travel is not recommended for regions such as Moose Jaw and Yorkton, that are experiencing heavy snow.

Winter conditions persist for most other routes.