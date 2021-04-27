Sask. COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility drops to 42 on Wednesday, 40 on Friday
Front-line workers not yet inoculated can also book appointments starting on Friday
Starting Wednesday, all Saskatchewan residents age 42 and over can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.
The latest age drop was announced by Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday.
Currently, general eligibility for vaccination is open to people age 44 and over, except in the province's north, where those 40 and over are eligible right now.
In the north, the age requirement will drop to 30 on Wednesday.
More changes on Friday
On Friday, the age requirement will drop again, to 40, somewhat behind the schedule laid out by Moe last week.
Workers in various front-line occupations who have not yet been inoculated — including police, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers and educational staff working with students — will also be able to book an appointment starting on Friday.
Moe said that as of Wednesday, nearly 40 per cent of all Saskatchewan adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?