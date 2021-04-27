Skip to Main Content
Sask. COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility drops to 42 on Wednesday, 40 on Friday

Premier Scott Moe says nearly 40 per cent of all adults in Saskatchewan have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Starting Wednesday, all Saskatchewan residents age 42 and over can book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest age drop was announced by Premier Scott Moe on Tuesday.

Currently, general eligibility for vaccination is open to people age 44 and over, except in the province's north, where those 40 and over are eligible right now.

In the north, the age requirement will drop to 30 on Wednesday. 

More changes on Friday

On Friday, the age requirement will drop again, to 40, somewhat behind the schedule laid out by Moe last week.

Workers in various front-line occupations who have not yet been inoculated — including police, firefighters, volunteer firefighters, public health inspectors, teachers and educational staff working with students — will also be able to book an appointment starting on Friday.

Moe said that as of Wednesday, nearly 40 per cent of all Saskatchewan adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. 

