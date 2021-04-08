Sask. gov't mulling its options as demand shrinks at Regina AstraZeneca drive-thru

The Saskatchewan government says it's mulling various options, including subbing in Pfizer vaccines, as demand shrinks at the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine drive-thru clinic in Regina.

"We're running into a little bit of a dilemma here," Premier Scott Moe said of the slowdown.

Moe said that in the wake of the government's decision to limit Astra-Zeneca doses to people aged 55 and over on the advice of Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), "attendance to that drive-thru is starting to diminish relative to where it was during the first 15,000 doses that we offered."

One photo of the drive-thru without a single car lined up outside on Tuesday morning made the rounds on Twitter.

"We're hemmed in right now by the age limit," Health Minister Paul Merriman said of that location.

Moe says he'll take any vaccine, whatever the brand

Both Moe and Merriman stressed that the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe to take for those in the prescribed age range.

"I'm going to take the first vaccine that becomes available to me," Moe said. "It really doesn't matter to me whether it's AstraZeneca, Johnson and Johnson, whether it's Pfizer or Moderna."

But both men said the government is considering various options to get the line moving again. Saskatchewan has led all provinces in quickly administering vaccines for much of 2021.

Moe said a vaccine substitution at the Regina drive-thru may be in order.

"We are currently looking at opportunities that we would have to provide some Pfizer vaccine into that drive-thru facility so that we would be able to start reducing the age criteria [there]," he said.

Moe added he's also eager to hear from federal Canadian health officials about any potential change to the AstraZeneca age restriction.

Merriman said the province is mulling whether to give out second doses to people who have already received their first AstraZeneca doses, as well as whether to administer the vaccine through pharmacies.

"We're looking at a lot of different avenues to be able to move this AstraZeneca," Merriman said.

As of Tuesday, Saskatchewan had 36,000 AstraZeneca doses sitting unused, he said.

Merriman said what's happening in Regina is not indicative of demand across the province.

"Just last week, there was six-hour lineups at the drive-thrus in Saskatoon and in Regina. Just over the Easter weekend, there was huge lineups," he said.

Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province is considering whether to proceed with second AstraZeneca doses. (CTV)

Merriman said it's possible that all willing and eligible people who are 55 and older and don't have a booked appointment have already been through the Regina drive-thru.

"We want to see what the uptake is going to be like in Saskatoon," Merriman said of the drive-thru clinic that opened there earlier this week. "Last I heard, it was about an hour wait, which is a good amount of time that encourages people that it's not going to take all day.

"We have to see how long that's going to [last] and where Saskatoons's pulling from? Is it pulling [people] from other areas of the province?"

Merriman also noted that Regina has had two drive-thrus and that the province has seen some "great numbers" go through the city's clinics.

"I don't think that there's a vaccine hesitancy out there," he said.