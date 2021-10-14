Sask. health minister gets his flu shot, takes questions about COVID-19

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman will get his flu shot in Regina Thursday before taking questions from journalists amid the continuing fourth wave of COVID-19, which is putting intense pressure on the province's hospitals.

Merriman's appearance comes a day after the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency confirmed the provincial government is in talks with Ontario about transferring ICU patients, though no such transfers have taken place yet.

Merriman is getting his seasonal flu shot at the Sherwood Co-op Pharmacy in Regina at 10:30 a.m. CST, followed by a scrum with reporters.

The minister will be accompanied by Dr. Tania Dieter, the health system's director for immunization, who recently said people aged 12 to 39 no longer have any excuses for waiting to get vaccinated if they are eligible.

The Saskatchewan Public Health Agency hosted its first COVID-19 news conference on Wednesday. The government stressed in a followup note that the agency's updates are not a substitute for the province's media availabilities, pointing to Merriman's flu shot appearance as an example.