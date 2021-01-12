COVID-19 in Sask: 5 more deaths, active case rate tops national average

Saskatchewan is reporting its lowest daily bump in COVID-19 cases in a week, but the rate of active cases in the province is still higher than that of every other province except Alberta.

Health officials recorded 248 new cases on Tuesday — the first daily increase in six days to dip below 300 new cases. That's also well below the province's seven-day average of 321.

On other hand, as of Monday Saskatchewan tied with Alberta for the highest rate of active COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people with 318. The national average was 220, according to Health Canada.

Saskatchewan also reported five more deaths on Tuesday: two in the Regina area, two in the far northwest zone and one in the northwest zone.

The new cases were found in the following zones: far northwest (11), far north central (two), far northeast (20), northwest (30), north central (26), northeast (5), Saskatoon (53), central west (2), central east (10), Regina (37), southwest (two), south central (eight) and southeast (11). Thirty one cases were yet to be classified.

Slightly less than 2,000 tests were processed on Monday, compared to 2,611 on Sunday.

