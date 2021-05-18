Sask. releases tentative 2nd-dose eligibility schedule

The Saskatchewan government has released a tentative schedule for when people aged 45 and older may be able to book an appointment to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

People aged 85 and older are already eligible, along with some vulnerable people such as patients with cancer.

Residents aged 80 and up are expected to be eligible to book an appointment beginning on May 24, with lower age brackets being offered the same opportunity in later weeks leading to June 21, when people aged 45 and up are expected to be eligible.

After that, eligibility will be based on when people received their first doses.

"Timelines may change due to vaccine availability," warned a news release touting the schedule.

The AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine is not factored into the schedule.

As of Tuesday, 68 per cent of Saskatchewan residents aged 30 and over have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Three weeks after 70 per cent of people in that age bracket have been partially vaccinated, the province will potentially ease COVID-19 restrictions, according to its three-step reopening plan.

129 new cases, 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan health officials also announced 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the lowest daily increase in new cases in two months. One hundred and sixteen new cases were reported on March 18.

Three more people, all in their 70s, have died in connection with COVID-19: two people from the Saskatoon area and one person from the far northeast.

There are 142 infected people in hospital provincewide, include 27 under intensive care. One week ago, on March 11, there were 162 people in hospital, including 38 people in ICU.