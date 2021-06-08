COVID-19 in Sask: 90 new cases, 177 recoveries, 2 more deaths

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 90 new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday — the fifth day in a row to see fewer than 100 new cases.

Another 177 recoveries and two more deaths were also reported. Both deaths were among people aged 80 or over: one from the northwest region and one from the north central region.

Saskatchewan has 1,052 known active cases of COVID-19, down from 1,272 one week ago on June 1.

The province's seven day average of new cases is 97 or 7.9 per 100,000 people.

There are 104 infected patients in hospital, including 18 people under intensive care. One week ago, there were 108 people in hospital including 23 in ICU.