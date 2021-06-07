Sask. reports 3rd COVID-19 death of person 19 or younger

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting the third ever COVID-19 death in the province of a person aged 19 or younger.

The news comes the same day Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases dips below 100 for the first time in seven months.

Three deaths in total were announced on Monday: a person in their 70s in the northwest region, a person in their 60s from the north central region, and a person aged 19 or younger from the northwest region.

Of the total 549 deaths in Saskatchewan related to COVID-19, slightly less than half have been people aged 80 and over.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

Only three COVID-19 deaths, including the one reported Monday, have been among the 19 or younger age group, the youngest the province reports. The last death in that cohort was reported last month.

68 new cases

Officials reported 68 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily increase in cases since Feb. 24, when 56 new cases were reported.

That brings Saskatchewan's seven-day average of new cases to 97 — the first time that average has gone below 100 since Nov. 8, when the average was also 97, or 7.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 102 infected patients in hospital, including 19 people under intensive care.

One week ago, on May 31, there were 108 people in hospital, including 25 people in ICU.