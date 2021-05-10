Sask. reports 147 new cases of COVID-19, smallest daily increase in nearly 2 months

Saskatchewan health officials are reporting 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the lowest daily bump in cases in nearly two months.

It's the lowest number of new cases since 116 on March 18. Monday was also the third day in a row in which officials recorded no new Saskatchewan deaths related to COVID-19.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases stands at 204, or 16.7 new cases per 100,000 people. One week ago, on May 3, the seven-day average was 239, or 18.8 cases per 100,000.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

There are 156 infected people in hospital, down from 174 one week ago. Of the 156 hospitalized people, 37 are under intensive care, also down from the 39 ICU cases reported on May 3.

The new cases announced on Monday were found in the following regions, led by Saskatoon: far north west (two); north west (11); north central (nine); north east (six); Saskatoon (43); central east (eight); Regina (35); south west (10); south central (11); and south east (nine).

The province's cumulative count of variant-of-concern cases is 8,392, compared to 8,258 the previous day.

The north west region continues to lead areas in cases of the highly transmissible P1 variant, with 28 of the 49 P1 cases found so far in the province.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

As of Monday, 71 per cent of eligible people aged 40 and over have received one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Under Saskatchewan's plan to gradually relax or ease public health measures enacted to stop the spread of COVID-19, three weeks need to elapse after 70 per cent of residents 40 and over have received one dose before the first rollback of measures can take place. People aged 18 and over must also be eligible to book a vaccine appointment.

On Sunday, the province announced it expects all those benchmarks to be reached on May 30.