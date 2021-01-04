COVID-19 in Sask: 2 more seniors dead, province reports 286 new cases

Two more Saskatchewan seniors have died after being infected with COVID-19, according to the provincial government.

The health ministry's daily case numbers update on Monday stated that one of the seniors was aged 70 to 79 and came from the north east zone, while the other was aged 80 or older and hailed from the far north east region.

Two-hundred and eighty six new cases were announced, more than the current seven-day average of 209 daily cases, or 17.2 new cases per 100,000 people.

More than 200 new cases have been announced every day since the new year. However, the average in recent days has not approached its all-time high of 292, or 24 new cases per 100,000 people, on Dec. 12.

Saskatchewan's seven-day average of daily new cases reached an all-time high of 292 on Dec. 12. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The new cases Monday were geographically classified as follows: far north west (18), far north central (one), far north east (46), north west (17), north central (63), north east (five), Saskatoon (41), central west (five), central east (eight), Regina (48), south west (one), south central (eight) and south east (nine). Sixteen are pending location information.

There were 1,485 COVID-19 tests processed on Monday, down from 2,103 on Sunday.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

One hundred and eighty people are in hospital with COVID-19, with 35 under intensive care. The intensive care category reached an all-time high of 38 on Sunday.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to hear how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted you. Share your story with our online questionnaire.