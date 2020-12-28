COVID-19 in Sask: 10 deaths, 208 new cases recorded over 2 days

Ten deaths and 208 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Saskatchewan since Sunday, according to the province.

Tuesday's update said there were 94 new cases on Monday and another 114 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, 405 people recovered from the virus over those two days, but the number of hospitalizations remained high at 175. That's the second highest hospitalization count since the pandemic came to Saskatchewan last March.

The 10 new deaths bring the total number of COVID-19-related deaths in the province since March to 151. The latest deaths were listed as follows:

One death in the 20 to 29 age group in the Saskatoon zone.

Two deaths in the 60 to 69 age group in the north central and Saskatoon zones.

One death in the 70 to 79 age group in the Regina zone.

Six new deaths in the 80 and older group in the far north west, north west, north central, central east and Regina (two) zones.

New cases were found in the following zones: far north west (four), far north east (36), north west (13), north central (33), north east (eight), Saskatoon (39), central west (four), central east (seven), Regina (39), south west (one) and south east (15). Nine new cases have pending residence information.

Tuesday's update reported the second-highest hospitalization count since the pandemic came to Saskatchewan in March. (Government of Saskatchewan)

The update said the province's seven-day average of daily new cases is 154, or 12.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

On Monday and Tuesday, 2,438 COVID-19 tests were processed.

Expanded drive-thru testing

The province also announced its Saskatoon drive-thru testing site, located at 3630 Thatcher A​venue, would be open seven days a week beginning on Jan. 2.

The Regina site at the Internatio​nal Trade Centre at Evraz Place was already open seven days a week, but is expanding its hours and will be opening each day at 11:30 a.m. CST.

