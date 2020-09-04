COVID-19 in Sask: 1 new case reported Wednesday

One more person has been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of active cases to 59, according to health officials' latest update on Wednesday.

The new case is in the Saskatoon area, the province said.

No new recoveries were announced, so the total number of recoveries remains at 1,587.

(Government of Saskatchewan)

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon, the same as on Tuesday.

The province said it conducted 757 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday, compared to 1,035 on Monday.

