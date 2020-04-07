COVID-19 in Sask: 7 new cases, 7 more recoveries reported Tuesday

Seven more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, but seven more people have also recovered from the virus.

The total number of active cases in the province remains at 58, as it was on Monday, according to health officials' latest update on Tuesday.

Three of the new cases announced Tuesday are in the Regina area, two are in the north central region, one is in the Saskatoon area and the other is in the south central zone.

(Government of Saskatchewan )

One person is in hospital in intensive care in Saskatoon.

The province said it conducted 1,035 COVID-19 tests on Monday, compared to 1,861 on Sunday.

CBC Saskatchewan wants to tell more stories about how the pandemic is touching the province's most vulnerable and marginalized populations. How has COVID-19 affected you? Share your story with our online questionnaire.